Changing of the guard at JLL Valuations

JLL has appointed from within its ranks Auckland-based senior valuer and executive director Dale Winfield to head its value and risk advisory platform across Australia and New Zealand.

Winfield moves into the role of head of value and risk advisory – Australasia and will oversee a team of 350 expert valuers spanning the commercial property, retail, industrial and residential sectors.

He succeeds John Talbot who after more than 35 years at JLL, including the last 12 years leading the Australian value and risk advisory business, will move into a new senior leadership role, following an extended career break.

Winfield been at JLL for 13 years, including five as head of the New Zealand valuations business, with a specialty in institutional-grade retail and commercial assets. Prior to joining JLL in 2010 he spent 10 years working in Dunedin, London, and Auckland gaining experience in both the private and public sector.

JLL’s chief executive officer – Australia and New Zealand, Dan Kernaghan said, “JLL has significantly grown and expanded its team of property valuers across Australia and New Zealand in recent years and we are delighted to welcome Dale who is a market leader and will continue to lead the growth of our business.

“John Talbot has been at the helm of our Australian valuation business during an extraordinary period of growth, where it has grown sixfold under his leadership and is currently the leading provider of specialist valuation advice to clients across a wide spectrum of geographies and market sectors.

“We would like to wish John well with his sabbatical and congratulate Dale on the expanded responsibilities as he takes a strong business into its next phase of growth and transformation.”

Speaking on his appointment, Winfield said, “The property industry is undergoing rapid change and I’m excited to leverage my new position to keep expanding the specialist areas of valuations advice we provide in the market, including the continuing growth area of alternative real estate assets.

“I intend to continue our strong growth and maintain our market-leading position as top of the list for our clients to turn to when they need quality advice on how to navigate changing macroeconomic conditions and markets.”

Winfield is a member of the Property Institute of New Zealand and a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). In 2017, he was recognised for his contribution to New Zealand’s property industry by receiving the RICS Property Professional of the Year award.