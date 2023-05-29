APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

Docklands, VIC

Energy Vault, one of the world’s largest energy storage companies, has leased 296 sqm in a leafy pocket of Melbourne’s Docklands.

Energy Vault develops and deploys utility-scale energy storage solutions.

JLL leasing executive Hannah O’Brien said the three-year lease at 425 Dockland Drive was the largest in the Centennial-owned building.

“Energy Vault is moving to Docklands because it offers convenient access for their staff as it is close to several public transport options including the free CBD tram,” she said.

The company plans to expand into the space following a recruitment drive, and committed to the turn-key speculative suite before construction was complete.

425 Dockland Drive is a low-rise, campus-style building featuring two storeys of office accommodation. The last of the fully fitted and furnished suites are still available.

The District Docklands shopping centre is located directly opposite 425 Docklands Drive and includes retail amenities such as Hoyts Cinema, Woolworths, Costco and over 50 specialty retailers in addition to featuring a wide variety of food and beverage offerings.

Last year, Meadow Creek Solar, which plans to develop a 330MW solar farm with the capacity to power 110,000 homes, contracted Energy Vault to install a 250MW/500MWh battery energy storage system.

Industrial

Campbellfield, VIC

A national tenant has leased a 2,600 sqm warehouse and office building in Melbourne’s northern suburbs for $305,000 per annum, or a building rate of $117 per sqm.

Colliers agents Mitch Purcell, Corey Vraca and Luke Verma managed the deal at 69 Premier Drive.

According to Colliers data, the northern industrial middle market is now experiencing a vacancy of 1.63% with the Campbellfield sub-market at 1.46%.

Rocklea, QLD

In Brisbane’s south, Mod Con Group has signed three-year lease over a 700 sqm warehouse. They will pay $80,000 a year in rent for 70 Andrew Street.

Savills did the deal.

Social Infrastructure

Norman Park, QLD

An allied health owner occupier has snapped up 405 sqm inner Brisbane block for $1.64 million – more than $300,000 over the reserve.

The 60 Hume Street property attracted four registered bidders on auction day. It has a commercial premises and three-bedroom home.

Ray White Commercial’s Michael McCullagh marketed the property, which was on the market for the first time in 40 years.

“It was a highly competitive auction, especially between three of the bidders who were medical or allied health owner occupiers,” he said.

He said they were all mainly attracted to the location and demographics of the catchment.

“The property is positioned in an attractive inner-suburban location with access to local cafe’s, restaurants and transport amenities, including the Norman Park train station, numerous bus routes along McIlraith Avenue and Bennetts Road, and nearby Mowbray Park Ferry Terminal.”