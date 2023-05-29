Interstate investors seeking sunny investments

FIVE recent Caloundra industrial sales totalling $16 million reflect strong interest in Sunshine Coast investment and owner-occupier opportunities.

The sales include assets at 16 Industrial Avenue, Caloundra West, 15 Industrial Avenue, 17 Industrial Avenue, 22 Enterprise Street, and 16 Enterprise Street.

Jack McCormack and Matt Marenko from CBRE managed the sale of the five assets.

“We received an excess of 500 enquires over the five campaigns, with the bulk coming from interstate investors, underpinning the appetite for Sunshine Coast assets which could potentially have a direct correlation with interstate migration to the Sunshine Coast,” said Marenko.

The first of the two most recent sales, 16 Industrial Avenue, Caloundra West was sold with vacant possession for $1.53 million representing a 5.88% yield.

The property boasts low 43% site coverage with a building area of 650sqm on a 1,500sqm lot.

With 15 Industrial Avenue selling for $2.52 million, representing a yield of 7.13%, with the 2,025sqm Specialised Centre zoned site occupied by a total building GFA of 806.50sqm.

The property was sold with a new 10 lease to Franz Small Goods and a 10 year lease to Optus with 8.16 years remaining, for a combined net income of $180,000 per annum plus outgoings and GST.

“Many of the assets have stayed in the hands of one owner for over a decade, when they were approached with the prospect of capitalising on buyer demand, many weren’t aware of the significant capital growth the properties received within the last two years,” said McCormack.

“Despite a fair amount of negative commentary in the marketplace, we’re still seeing demand for quality assets throughout the Sunshine Coast.”