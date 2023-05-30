Building downturn continues to extend

AS pressure mounts on Australia’s housing supply, total national dwelling approvals were down 8.1% over April to their weakest level since 2012.

According to the latest ABS Building Approval release, in seasonally adjusted terms total dwelling approvals fell to 11,594 in April, an annual drop of 24.1%.

Over the month, private sector houses were down 3.8% to 7,939 approvals, while private sector dwellings excluding houses were down 16.5% to 3,469 approvals.

This follows a decline of 3.8% for houses and 3.7% for other dwellings over March and reflects an annual decline of 18.6% and 35.4% respectively.

“It has been a horrible start for dwelling approvals in 2023. A sharp downturn is underway which is set to extend into 2024,” said Maree Kilroy, senior economist for Oxford Economics Australia, which recently rebranded from BIS Oxford Economics.

“The only bright spot in the April data was non-residential building, which gained 13.5%. There is still plenty of major government projects providing support across the education, health, and transport sub-sectors.”

For total dwelling approval declines Queensland led the decline, dropping by 22.8% over April, followed by Victoria at 18.6% and Western Australia down 5.8%.

On the other hand, South Australia saw a 19.8% increase in total dwelling approvals, NSW was up 12.5% and Tasmania was up 3.5%.

“The fall in new builds will exacerbate pressures in the rental market at the worst possible time with media reports today showing the portion of income needed to pay rent lifting to the highest level since June 2014,” noted Shaun Schmitke, acting CEO at Master Builders Australia.

Tom Devitt, senior economist at HIA, also agreed that the high demand when combined with low approval numbers will only add to the affordability and rental crisis.

“This continues the long-lagged response of Australian homebuyers to the RBA’s interest rate hiking cycle, with further declines expected in the coming months,” said Devitt.

“The combination of construction cost blowouts, labour uncertainties, increased compliance costs and taxes on investors has seen approvals for multi-units fall.”

While approvals for private sector houses were down 9.3% in Victoria, 6.0% in Queensland and 1.7% in NSW.

With South Australia up 10.8% and Western Australia largely stable with a 0.1% increase.

“Strong demand leads are in play, with record overseas migration adding to Australia’s underlying requirement for new dwellings. Pressure on the housing stock has increased, most evident in a red-hot rental market over the past year,” said Kilroy.

“The undersupply has bled through to home prices, with indicators turning positive despite the considerable headwind of higher mortgage rates.”

The value of total residential building approvals was down 2.5% in seasonally adjusted terms over the month, reflecting a 2.7% decline in new residential buildings value and a 1.2% fall in alterations and additions value.

“We expect it to take until the backend of 2024 for this market pressure to guide dwelling approvals back to growth,” concluded Kilroy.