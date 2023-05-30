COMMERCIAL PROPERTY, SALES & LEASING

APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read
26 Metropolitan Ave Nunawading

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Submit transactions to news@australianpropertyjournal.com.au, sponsorship opportunities available contact amy.guy@australianpropertyjournal.com.au or marketing@australianpropertyjournal.com.au

 

Industrial

Nunawading, VIC

A modern street-facing office and warehouse in a tightly held industrial precinct of Melbourne’s west has sold with vacant possession for $1.5 million.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Pana Kritikos and Chris McKenzie sold 26 Metropolitan Avenue, which has a 144 sqm warehouse, 134 sqm two level office and showroom, 22 sqm mezzanine storage, and four on-site car spaces and was sold with Vacant Possession.

The campaign saw 158 enquiries and the price equated to $5,000 per sqm, which Kritikos said is an “extremely strong result” for a building of this age and size in the precinct.

 

Yandina, QLD

Bush Tucker Kitchens has leased a 275 sqm Sunshine Coats industrial unit. The three-year lease plus option for 4/51 Cordwell Road was negotiated at $39,000 a year.

Ray White Commercial did the deal.

 

Office

Adelaide, SA

An Adelaide CBD office suite that sold new in 2009 for $368,390 has sold for just $200,000.

Located on level three of 147 Pirie Street, opposite Hindmarsh Square, the 53 sqm unit was offered with a lease until December bringing $16,000 per annum including GST.

 

Retail

Clayfield, QLD

An experienced investor has paid $2.1 million for a retail property in Brisbane’s north east with five tenancies, on a passing yield of 5.32%.

Hamish Trikam, who is with conveyancy firm Zappulla Trikam & Partners, bought 680 Sandgate Road from a local private syndicate in a deal negotiated by Ray White Commercial.

McCullagh said the property presented a “fantastic long-term investment opportunity”. On 465 sqm of land, the 315 sqm building has five tenancies, including Unique Design and Fia’s Corner Café, with one vacant.

