Satterley and Cordell join Property Hall of Fame

PROPERTY stalwarts Nigel Satterley and Joan Cordell are being inducted into the Property Council of Australia’s Property Hall of Fame.

Satterley and Cordell were chosen by this year’s Hall of Fame selection committee, which was chaired by Darren Steinberg, CEO and Executive Director of Dexus.

Established in 2012, the Australian Property Hall of Fame is administered by the Property Council and honours those who have provided leadership, made a pioneering contribution and left an outstanding legacy to the industry and the Australian community.

“Nigel Satterley and Joan Cordell can rightfully take their place alongside esteemed Hall of Fame members who have made enduring contributions to our industry and the community,” said Mike Zorbas, chief executive at the Property Council.

Over his career, Satterley has established communities that 250,000 Australians call home, as the founder and chief executive of the country’s largest residential land developer, Satterley Property Group.

Satterley Property Group has created more than 180 individual estates across Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland, earning over 100 industry awards and turning over around $850 million in project land sales each year.

“Nigel’s unwavering vision, dynamism and dedication have been driving forces behind the creation of great communities across the country. From humble beginnings, Nigel has grown Satterley into the largest independent land developer in the country, with hundreds of thousands of Australians now calling a Satterley community home.

“Being included in such a prestigious group of industry dignitaries is an enormous privilege and a great honour,” said Satterley.

“Creating communities for Australians to build their homes and their lives is a unique pleasure in our industry – one that I am very proud of. Being recognised for creating these communities is a great privilege.”

Cordell launched Cordell Research in 1969 and transformed information sharing across the entire industry, before selling to Thomson Publications in 1979 and joining forces with CoreLogic in 2015.

“Joan’s foresight, determination and resolve made her the pioneering leader of Australia’s foremost project activity and building cost information system. Joan helped create a smarter, more transparent and professional industry while blazing a trail for other leaders,

“Being acknowledged in this manner is of immense significance to me as it salutes the proven sustainability of a comprehensive information system for our property industry after more than half a century,” said Cordell.

“It brings me joy to know the foundations we laid in the 1970s continue to be appreciated and are beneficial to a new generation of property leaders.”