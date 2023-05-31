BWH Hotels expand with boutique signing

BWH Hotels is adding to its pipeline of hotels opening in 2025 with the signing of South Harbour Hervey Bay with Place Property Group.

Located on The Esplanade, South Harbour, the new-build development of South Harbour Hervey Bay is scheduled to open in two years under BWH’s BW Signature Collection.

“We’re delighted to add this property to the BW Signature Collection. The partnership with Place Property Group is an excellent opportunity to achieve a white label brand that’ll stand out amongst BWH’s soft brand offerings,” said Graham Perry, managing director at BWH Hotels, Australasia.

The new offering, situated in the centre of Queensland’s Hervey Bay, will be constructed by Brisbane-based developers, Place Property Group and will comprise 10 villa style homes and eight duplexes.

All of the coastal style terraces and homes will feature easy access to the beach, with the property to include interconnected walking trails, a community garden and outdoor access from each villa.

“This new-build property will exude a unique design and provide an exceptional stay worthy of the destination its established in,” added Perry.

Hervey Bey is a two-hour drive from the Sunshine Coast and three-and-a-half-hour drive north of Brisbane, has its own domestic airport and is the gateway to the world heritage listed K’gari (Fraser Island).

K’gari is the world’s largest sand island known for its magnificent rainforest, lakes, dingoes, 75 Mile Beach, shipwreck, fishing, and camping.

The South Harbour property will be the third in Australia to launch under the BW Signature Collection brand, which offers an exclusive collection of unique and versatile hotels, following Garden City Hotel and Lincoln Downs Resort.

South Harbour will include amenities such as individual outdoor patios and pools for each villa, full size kitchens/ kitchenettes with cooktop, dishwasher, sink, microwave and refrigerator, free high-speed Wi-Fi, dedicated zones for dining, work and living plus separate bedrooms.