Vital starts on Gold Coast life science building

CONSTRUCTION has kicked off on Vital Healthcare’s $154 million life science, research and innovation precinct on the Gold Coast, which in a world-first will make image-guided therapy training for treatment of stroke, neurovascular, cardiovascular and spinal conditions available outside of a hospital.

The image-guided therapy surgical and robotics training centre at the Southport building, named RDX, will also be Australia’s first.

RDX will comprise eight levels across 14,509 sqm of gross floor area and will combine research, biotech, clinical and education functions. It is intended the facility will house a neuroendovascular radiology, interventional cardiology innovation and training centre, specialised rehabilitation services, phase one clinical trials, research and virtual care and a range of other education, research and health-related uses.

It will provide the opportunity to co-locate with leading health research and innovation organisations, such as global healthcare technology leader Philips and interventional neuroradiologists Dr. Hal Rice and Dr. Laetitia de Villiers.

“This world-class life science, research and innovation building will be the jewel in the crown at the Gold Coast health and knowledge precinct, making it one of the most advanced health and knowledge hubs in the Asia-Pacific,” said Queensland Minister for Tourism, Innovation and Sport, Stirling Hinchliffe, who was at the sod turning event yesterday.

“The Palaszczuk government is committed to ensuring good health-tech jobs and the future advancement in cutting-edge science happens right here in Queensland.

“Our funding contribution through the Advance Queensland’s Regional Futures Initiative is a perfect example of what can happen when government and the private sector partner to invest in vital projects like this.”

RDX will also include end-of-trip facilities and rooftop terraces, as well as a range of flexible accommodation solutions, and 181 car parking bays.

It will be interconnected to the Gold Coast Private Hospital via a bridge link and be located within Lumina, the Queensland government’s 9.5-hectare development dedicated to life sciences, health and technology-related businesses within the Gold Coast health and knowledge precinct.

Also in the Lumina precinct is HealthCo’s Proxima project, acquired by HomeCo for the trust in an $80 million deal in 2021, and is expected in the June quarter of 2024. According to HealthCo’s half-year report it was 65% pre-committed. It has secured not-for-profit private hospital operator Mater for the facility.

Northwest Healthcare Properties, manager of New Zealand-listed Vital Healthcare, is targeting a 6-Star Green Star rating for RDX, and the facility will be designed as an all-electric carbon-neutral building.

Completion is expected in mid-2025.

Northwest has an existing $700 million portfolio in the sunshine state, with an $850 million development pipeline across the next five years.

“Northwest believes that precincts are the future of healthcare in Australia, and we play a key role in the development and ownership of market-leading health and life sciences properties,” said Northwest CEO Australia and New Zealand and president, Craig Mitchell.

Northwest has appointed Icon as lead contractor for RDX. Icon was the lead contractor for Northwest’s $125 million expansion of Epworth Eastern Hospital in Melbourne.

Northwest is now taking leasing enquiries for RDX and has appointed JLL as agents.