Accor turn on the lights in Bunbury

GLOBAL hotelier Accor is upping its presence in regional Western Australia with the opening of its Mantra Bunbury Lighthouse offering.

Located in south-west WA in Bunbury, Mantra Bunbury Lighthouse Hotel is a well-known landmark in the region, comprising 71 guestrooms and suites, with Bunbury’s largest conference space with capacity for 425 guests, a restaurant and bar and facilities including an indoor pool, sauna and spa.

Owned by Mandala Hospitality Group, the opening of Mantra Bunbury Lighthouse marks the fifth franchise agreement between the group and Accor.

“We are excited to partner with Mandala Hospitality Group again to develop this landmark hotel,” said Sarah Derry, CEO at Accor Pacific.

“Mantra Bunbury Lighthouse represents an exciting opportunity for Accor to expand its network in Western Australia and focus on our strategy to deliver exceptional accommodation in all locations. We look forward to leveraging our global expertise in hospitality to deliver unforgettable moments to guests.”

This latest franchise agreement follows Mercure Albury on the Victorian border, Mantra Mackay in central Queensland, Mercure Cairns in Tropical North Queensland, and Mantra Bathurst in central New South Wales.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Accor as we make our debut in Western Australia. Bunbury, a dynamic destination for both business and leisure, presents an exciting opportunity for our hotel,” said Murray Emerton, manager at Mandala Hospitality Group.

“Over the next 12 months, we eagerly anticipate breathing new life into this already remarkable property through a planned soft refurbishment. Together with Accor, we aim to create incredible experiences for our valued guests.”

Bunbury is two hours south of Perth and is one the state’s biggest holiday destinations, with guests at Mantra Bunbury Lighthouse having access to whale watching tours, explore the nearby Tuart Forest National fishing, swimming or enjoy the arts and culture scene.

Mantra is Australia’s largest hotel brand with 75 properties across the country, while Accor is the country’s largest hotel operator with 19 international brands.

Over the last month, Accor struck a deal with Sachin Sabharwal that will see the rebranding of new hotels as BreakFree on Broadway Sydney and Mantra Castle Hill Sydney, in addition to an accommodation deal for the 153-room Pullman Sydney Penrith hotel in the $1 billion redevelopment of their western Sydney sports, hospitality and entertainment precinct.