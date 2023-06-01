APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Mooloolaba, QLD

A corner retail centre in the heart of Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast has sold for $4.35 million in an off-market deal a local buyer.

Located at 128 Brisbane Road, the 862 sqm building comprises four tenancies including a bike shop, skate store, op shop, and signage store.

The property was sold by Ray White Commercial Northern Corridor Group’s Emily Pendleton, on behalf of a local family who had owned the property for 15 years.

“The property’s strategic location and desirable features made it an ideal investment opportunity, with huge development potential for the future,” she said, adding that it also produces good holding income with long-term tenants in place with uplift in rents available.

“Lack of vacant land, and high construction costs for new buildings have led to increased focus on existing buildings with upside across the Sunshine Coast,” she said.

“Developers and more hands-on investors are attracted to the immediate cash flow that lets them weather any approval delays or short-term spikes in construction costs.”

Brisbane City, QLD

Monroe Noir has committed to a five-year lease over a Brisbane CBD café space. It will pay gross yearly rent of $62,000 plus GST for the 58 sqm space at 26 Whard Street.

Your Commercial did the deal.

Office

Melbourne, VIC

Quality Architects Corporation Pty Ltd has leased 118 sqm on level 10 of 224 Queen Street in central Melbourne.

The 36-month deal was negotiated by JLL’s Sam Friend and Hannah O’Brien on behalf of Forestfield Corporation Pty Ltd at a gross face rent of $525 sqm.

The brand-new, fully-fitted tenancy has eastern CBD views and building has new end-of-trip facilities.

Industrial

Greenacre, NSW

A vacant warehouse in Sydney’s western suburb of Greenacre has sold under the hammer for $2,405,000.

The 344 sqm building includes a 65 metre office at 35 Roberts Road has an internal clearance of 7 to 9m and is on a general industrial E4 parcel of land.