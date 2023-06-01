Consumers feeling financial pain

CONSUMER sentiment has hit its lowest point in nearly three years, as Australians grapple with a challenging economic environment and uncertainty around their personal finances.

RFI’s DBM Atlas Consumer Sentiment Index was down to 87 over April, its lowest point since September 2020, when the country was responding to the Delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With savings buffers running low, stress running high for both mortgage customers and renters and hurdles to entering the property market growing, very few Australians are left unaffected by the current economic conditions.

According to RFI Global’s research, while those with lower personal income facing the brunt of the cost of living crisis have consistently reported lower levels of consumer sentiment over the last 12 months, sentiment is waning for those with higher incomes as well.

Those with higher incomes, including managers and professionals, other white-collar employees and those with a mortgage, are reporting the greatest declines in sentiment over the period.

Before the first of the RBA’s ten consecutive cash rate increases, 39% of Australians expected the country’s economic situation would worsen over the next 12 months.

A year later, after the 11 rate rises in 12 months, the number expecting things to determinate further before getting better has grown to 59%, which is amongst the highest levels on record.

ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating also declined to its weakest level since April 2020, even as its ‘Economic conditions’ category rose in the face of a surplus in the federal budget on 9 May,

Consumers are not only feeling less optimistic about the economy but are increasingly stressed about their own financial security.

The proportion of consumers reporting to feeling financially secure has dropped 46% over April, after consistent declines all year.

The proportion of Australians who feel financially insecure has also increased over April, reaching 27%.

Australians are also increasingly reporting that they expect to struggle to make their credit repayments.

With the proportion of mortgage holders who anticipated struggling to meet mortgage repayments in the next 12 months increasing to a record high of 29% in March.

Additionally, the proportion of personal loan holders who expect to struggle to meet their loan repayments also increased to 14% in March and the proportion of credit cardholders who are paying interest on their credit card increased to a record high of 38%, up from 24% in the same month last year.