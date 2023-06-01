BUILT have partnered with Investa to launch a new Sustainable Adaptive Reuse venture that focuses on repurposing ESG-obsolete CBD assets into sustainable A-grade commercial office buildings.

The venture between the construction and development group and the investment manager offers the opportunity to “acquire, unlock and transform” existing CBD secondary assets.

“Repurposing ESG-obsolete assets to create bespoke, high quality and amenity-rich workplaces with leading ESG credentials for forward thinking employers to occupy is a theme we strongly believe in both from an occupier and investor perspective,” said Peter Menegazzo, CEO at Investa.

According to JLL data, around 80% of mature city office buildings will still be in use in 2050, with net zero commitments meaning existing stock will need to be retrofitted at a rate of 3.0% to 3.5% each year.

“Owners who have not invested in their assets, or who have held onto low grade stock, face both asset devaluation as well as asset obsolescence. It is here where the venture will focus,” added Menegazzo.

“This theme is resonating strongly with investment partners, with a number of investors actively engaged in reviewing opportunities.”

Investa recently lost its fight to demolish North Sydney’s first office tower, with the Land and Environment Court of New South Wales saving the 1956-constructed building.

The venture is targeting providing a unique turnkey solution to this challenge and a clear pathway to building a high quality Australian commercial office portfolio.

“With the high market demand for sustainable assets from both investors and tenants here to stay, we’re excited to partner with Investa and create an opportunity that offers a unique ability to identify, deliver and manage high quality ESG commercial office developments in the one venture,” said Brett Mason, CEO and managing director at Built.

The venture is also looking to see significant reductions in embodied carbon of 40% and is targeting a minimum 5-Star NABERS weighted average portfolio rating, with the buildings to be fully electric and target Green Star and WELL building ratings.

Upon stabilisation, the buildings will also be net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

“We’ve proven the success and increased demand for a new ‘Brown to Green’ approach through our own experience with boutique developments like Sub Station No. 164 which saw the conversion of two disused heritage industrial buildings into a contemporary, character-laded, 6-Star Green Star office tower,” added Mason.

“Not only did the retention of the original buildings in construction reduce embodied carbon by 23% in comparison to a conventional build, Built also secured an international fund partner and fully leased the building during Covid and challenging economic conditions showing the market demand for these types of assets.”