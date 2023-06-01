WA govt boosts social housing stock

THE Western Australian government has reached a milestone in its key housing reform delivery, with over 1,300 social homes now added to public housing stock.

The more than 1,300 homes added to state’s public housing stock means the government has now reached its initial target set two years ago.

“Since our Government’s record investment in housing and homelessness measures we’ve added more than 1,300 social homes, with more than 900 social homes currently under contract or construction,” said John Carey, housing minister.

“We made a clear commitment that in the first two years of our record investment we would deliver 1,300 social homes – we have met this target and remain on track, in the face of a heated construction market.”

The milestone comes after the WA government’s record $2.6 billion investment into social housing and homelessness measures over four years.

The investment includes around 4,000 social housing dwellings, in addition to refurbishment and maintenance work to thousands more homes.

“As Housing, Homelessness and Lands Minister my message is clear, we’re using every lever we can to bolster the supply of social housing across Western Australia,” added Carey.

With the construction industry currently facing challenging conditions, the government has set up a number of alternative and flexible housing reforms to up social housing supply.

This has included a state-wide small and medium builders panel, comprising 85 builders across the State that are pre-approved for government work to further accelerate social housing delivery.

In addition to utilising alternative construction methods including timber frame and modular builds; boosting the state’s spot purchasing program; converting surplus Government Regional Officer Housing stock; and driving planning reforms to boost housing supply throughout WA.

“We’re also working to retain ageing social housing properties and investing in alternative construction methods including modular and timber frame to increase social housing across the State,” concluded Carey.

The WA government also recently announced plans to improve housing affordability by expanding the existing transfer duty concession for off-the-plan purchases to 100% for properties valued up to $650,000.