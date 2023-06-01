Former Vic minister joins NHFIC board

THE Albanese government has appointed Carol Austin as chair of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation, and Nigel Ray and former Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne as members of the board.

NHFIC – soon to be renamed Housing Australia – is tasked with delivering the government’s new housing commitments, including commitments under the proposed $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, alongside existing programs such as the Home Guarantee Scheme, Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator and National Housing Infrastructure Facility.

In announcing the appointments, Housing Minister Julie Collins said Austin has experience in the finance industry and extensive board experience. Her career includes senior positions with Contango Asset Management, Rothschild Australia Asset Management, Commonwealth Funds Management, and the Reserve Bank of Australia.

She is currently chair of the ACT Government Investment Advisory Board, and a director of NSW State Super, the Grattan Institute and Infoxchange. Her previous board roles include director of HSBC Bank Australia and guardian of the Future Fund.

As well as Victorian Minister for Planning and Housing, Wynne was also previously Lord Mayor and served as a Melbourne City Council member. During his time as Planning Minister he initiated changes to Victoria’s housing sector including the Big Housing Build.

Ray has experience in infrastructure planning and financing, government, public policy, and public finance. He was executive director at the World Bank, executive director of the Asia and Pacific Constituency at the International Monetary Fund, and a long serving Treasury official including as deputy secretary.

Last year the Albanese government widened the remit of the National Housing Infrastructure Facility, making up to $575 million available to invest in social and affordable rental homes.

The Albanese government thanked Phillip Barresi for his service to NHFIC, and Teresa Dyson for acting as chair of NHFIC since the end of March.