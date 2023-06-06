APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

NSW

Kings Park, NSW

A western Sydney warehouse and office with a monthly tenancy in place has sold under the hammer for $4.4 million.

Part of a three-unit estate, the 1,059 sqm strata property at Unit 3/38 Binney Road has internal warehouse clearance ranging from six to seven metres, office accommodation over two levels, and 17 car spaces.

It was returning $136,092 net plus GST per year from the monthly tenancy to lighting company Simple Motion.

Paul James and Shonit Maharaj of Niemeyer Commercial Industrial Property managed the sale.

Osborne Park, WA

In Perth’s inner north west, a vacant 300 sqm industrial unit has sold for $943,800.

Unit 6/3 King Edward Road includes office/showroom space and has five parking bays.

Charter Property’s Keli Harrison and Chris Borella managed the sale.

North Lakes, QLD

North of Brisbane, a family trust has bought a 256 sqm industrial unit for $950,000.

Raine & Horne Commercial sold 4/9 Flinders Parade.

Development & Land

Reservoir, VIC

Not-for-profit Ys Housing has bought 2,998 sqm of land in Melbourne’s northern suburbs for $3.3 million.

Formerly a church site, 34 George Street has a heritage overlay on the church structure and will be “rejuvenated” to provide affordable housing, according to selling agents Burgess Rawson.

Offered to the market for the first time ever, the property is vacant and has general residential 2 zoning.