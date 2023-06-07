Nicholl joins Raine & Horne Commercial

MID-market agency Raine & Horne Commercial has appointed Chris Nicholl as the new head of its network.

Nicholl has over 35 years’ experience in the commercial property sector in Australia and overseas, and spanning various areas of the property sector, including proptech and industry bodies as well as senior executive positions with global commercial property brands and valuation firms.

Immediately prior to joining Raine & Horne Commercial, Nicholl served as the Asia Pacific CEO of Arealytics, a property information service provider serving real-time market data. Before that, he served as market director for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in Singapore, overseeing the organisation’s activities throughout the Asia Pacific region.

In his role as commercial network head, Nicholl will take charge of leading the Raine & Horne Commercial brand, guiding its growth strategy and support over 30 offices across various locations, including every state capital city and regional cities. Raine & Horne Commercial has just expanded into the ACT and Newcastle.

Angus Raine, executive chairman of Raine & Horne, said, “Chris’s deep understanding of both the national and international markets and networks will prove invaluable in driving the growth of Raine & Horne Commercial’s international office network.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our team as his extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership skills will help drive a more consolidated and coordinated approach across our expanding commercial and international office networks,” Mr Raine said.

Nicholl said, “My primary responsibilities and goals revolve around building sustainable momentum to facilitate and accelerate network-wide growth. I am excited about the opportunity to work with our incumbent team to increase both our market share and geographic coverage”.

“I believe my experience leading people and brands, together with my specific domain knowledge of the commercial property sector, will contribute to the existing high-quality discussions as we progress to leverage our strengths and capitalise on market opportunities.”