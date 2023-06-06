Savings buffer helping to maintain low mortgage arrears

AUSTRALIAN mortgage arrears were up over the first quarter of the year, with ongoing interest rate hikes and cost of living challenges eroding debt serviceability.

According to S&P Global Ratings, both prime and nonconforming mortgage arrears were up over Q1 2023, with prime arrears up to 0.95% in March from 0.76% in December and nonconforming arrears up to 3.70% from 3.20% over the same period.

This after last month data from Roy Morgan revealed 27.1% of mortgage holders now classed as “At Risk”, with mortgage stress reaching its highest rate since September 2008.

While prime RMBS arrear were up year-on-year, they are still sitting slightly below long-term averages, with rising arrears held off by savings buffers for many mortgage customers.

Many mortgage customers have been enabled by competition to switch to lower rates, alleviating arrears and reducing financial stress.

Though recent research from Mozo, revealed 75% of mortgage holders could become “home loan hostages”, leaving them unable to refinance their home loan to a new lender.

However, higher interest rates—with the RBA making their 12th hike this week—combined with buffers will increase refinancing barriers for some borrowers, with especially for borrowers who are more highly leveraged.

This is expected to increase arrears pressure.

Prime prepayment rates were up to 24.99% in the first quarter, up from 19.62% in the last quarter of 2022, reflecting the current strong refinancing conditions, though this is expected to temper in the coming quarters.

On the other hand, nonconforming prepayment rates were down to 33.72% in the first quarter from 38.9% in the last quarter of 2022. With refinancing prospects tougher amongst this loan segment.

Investor arrears for both the prime and nonconforming RMBS sector were at 1.06% as at March 2023, compared to 1.40% for owner-occupiers.

“We anticipate owner-occupier arrears will continue to increase at a faster rate than investor arrears, given the higher income profile of many investors and the ability to offset higher mortgage repayments against strong rental price growth due to low vacancy rates,” read the report.

“We believe arrears will continue to rise over the next six months, with more pronounced increases in advanced arrears categories.”