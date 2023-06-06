Aussie veterans left behind

AUSTRALIAN veterans risked their lives for our country but they are being left behind and are almost three times more likely to experience homelessness than the wider population, with the increasing crisis expected to cost the country $344 million each year.

According to a new report by Housing All Australians (HAA) Give Me Shelter: Leave No Veteran Behind, the cost of homelessness among veterans of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) is estimated to cost $4.6 billion over 30 years.

The report revealed that nearly 6,000 or 5.3% of the country’s half a million current or former service people were experiencing homelessness over the past year, compared to 1.9% of the broader Australian population.

Veterans were reported to be more likely to have other homelessness risk indicators, such as being single, unemployed, subject to financial strain and experiencing a greater number of traumatic events than the broader population.

Those who were found to be most at risk were service people transitioning out of the armed forces and those aged 35 or under.

Veterans were also found to be three times less likely to seek out help from established support services than the broader population.

With only 39% of recently transitioned ADF members who reported experiencing homelessness seeking assistance from mainstream support services.

The majority reported they didn’t feel like they needed assistance and a significant number not knowing where to go for help.

A key issue in veteran homelessness was identified as a mismatch between the location of available support and social services and where veterans were living.

“The time for action is now if we are to remove this great inequity imposed on our veterans and if we are to mitigate this unacceptable economic and social cost to our nation,” said Greg Melick, President, Returned & Services League of Australia (RSL).

HAA founder Rob Pradolin said the report outlines the alarming number of veterans experiencing homelessness.

“Many of these veterans have risked their lives for our country and to protect our way of life; and as a result, some have experienced traumatising events that have impacted their mental health. We need to house these veterans not only because it is economically sensible to do so, as there will be significant costs to taxpayers if we don’t, but also because it is the right thing to do.

“Our research projects help inform business and the public of the long-term economic and social consequences of inaction. We aim to create respectful unrest to catalyse the long-term policy changes Australia needs, because if the housing crisis is left unaddressed, unintended costs will continue to mount and become so significant that future Australian taxpayers will not be able to afford them.

“The consequence? Our Australian values will slowly but surely erode. We are currently on a lose-lose trajectory that we must reverse for future generations. We encourage all Australian businesses to lend their voice to this important national conversation: Housing all Australians – an economic platform for a prosperous country,” he added.

With just under half of Australian veterans living in regional areas, at 45%, many would have to undertake significant travel to access the full range of health, support and essential services.

2021 Census data also found those currently serving in the ADF are less likely to have lived at the same address in the last year or five years compared to the larger population.

With 65% of service people living at the same address in the previous year and 25% in the previous five years, compared to 79% and 50% respectively amongst the broader population.

While veterans of the ADF are less likely to have moved, with 88% residing in the same address as one year ago and 67% for the previous five years.

37.1% of currently serving veterans renting via the Government, including Defence Housing Australia (DHA), with DHA providing housing and services to members and their families.

This service is for currently servicing members only and access to support is removed once personnel discharge from the ADF.

While support for both current and former ADF members and their families is available through the Defence Home Ownership Assistance Program (DHOAS), which includes subsidies to support home ownership.

A review of international case studies found several measures that could be utilised in Australia to address these issues.

Such as a veterans response team with formal training and qualifications to proactively connect vulnerable veterans with support services and co-ordinated follow-up services for veterans transitioning from housing services.

As far as housing is concerned, co-located housing, case management and support services in apartments were identified.

In addition to tiny villages with wrap-around services as a lower cost alternative to homeless shelters, including self-management and case workers with individualised support plans.

With shrinking housing affordability and resulting homelessness across Australia, recent measures have included the 2023/24 Victorian Budget includes $134 million to deliver access to housing and homelessness support and the federal government delivering a $67.5 million boost to homelessness funding over the next year while it develops a new National Housing and Homelessness Plan for 2024-2025.