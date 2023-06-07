Family selling Tarwoona Downs after 60 years

A 12,603-hectare grazing property in Enngonia, NSW is up for grabs and offering the opportunity to acquire a proven grazing enterprise.

The family-owned and operated grazing property, Tarwoona Downs, is located 16km from the centre of Enngonia and 116km north of Bourke and has been held by a single family since 1963.

Tim Corcoran from LAWD, alongside David Amor and George Skuthorp from GPS Rural, are managing the sale of the property, which is currently listed for $5,900,000, on behalf of the vendor, Danny White.

“Danny is renowned for his conservative management practices, and ability to maintain good ground cover across the holding,” said Corcoran, director at LAWD.

“This good management has been matched with a number of good seasons, and the property supports a 5,000-head, self-replacing flock of Pooginook Merino ewes as well as 70 Santa Gertrudis cows and calves, plus opportunistic cattle agistment of up to 500 head.”

Tarwoona Downs benefits from 13.7km of Irrara Creek frontage and a naturally pressured artesian bore system feeding into a system of tanks, head tanks and articulated troughs, ensuring a reliable water supply.

This on top of an average 332.7mm in annual rainfall, providing mitchell, buffel, and blue grass.

“As a result of the large-scale nature of the property, and access to reliable water through the artesian bore, the holding has already received strong interest from families and agribusinesses looking to expand their grazing operations,” added Corcoran.

“There is also a strong goat population on the property, which is another point of interest for potential buyers given it can provide a significant additional income stream, especially during the dryer years.”

Infrastructure on the property includes a four-stand shearing shed and yards, cattle yards, and machinery sheds.

In addition to the site’s four-bedroom homestead with additional quarters and a Telstra 4G network tower.

Tarwoona Downs includes a combination of open plains and sheltered timbered grazing of Myall, Mulga, and Gidgee, spread across a combination of red sandy loams with grey, brown and red soils.

“In summer, it is native pasture, and in winter, it is herbage, providing an enviable balance over the year,” said White.

“It doesn’t take much rain for the property to come to life. Although, the best view is the incredible sunrises and sunsets from the bull bar on the ute.”