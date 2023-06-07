Further rate hikes will push Australia into recession

LEADING economists predict interest rates will rise further this year after the RBA Governor hinted at the Morgan Stanley Summit that current levels are too low, but they warn the move will tip the Australian economy into a mild recession.

Capital Economics’ head of Asia Pacific Marcel Thieliant noted the hawkish shift by the Reserve Bank’s message this week after it raised the official cash rate to a 11-year high of 4.10% and Governor Phillip Lowe reaffirming the RBA’s “resolute” determination to bring down inflation through more interest rate increases.

Thieliant forecasts the Bank to lift the cash rate to 4.85% by September.

“The national accounts data released showed that GDP growth slowed from 0.6% q/q to just 0.2% q/q in Q1. While that result was a touch weaker than the analyst consensus, it was consistent with the RBA’s forecasts, which assume an average 0.2% q/q across the first half of the year.

“In response to the strong April inflation data, we correctly predicted that the RBA would raise the cash rate by another 25bp to 4.10%. And even though the economy is clearly losing momentum, we now expect the cash rate to rise to a peak of 4.85% by September instead of our previous forecast of 4.35% by next month, for two key reasons,” he added.

The first reason is that the national accounts data showed that the productivity problem that has been plaguing Australia in recent quarters is only getting worse. Output per hour work declined by 0.3% q/q in Q1 and was down a record 4.6% y/y following the 3.8% plunge in Q4. As a result, we estimate that unit labour cost growth surpassed 8% y/y last quarter for the first time since the early 1990s, allowing for the jump during the pandemic. That in turn suggests that services inflation will remain stubbornly high for a while yet.

“Second, the RBA has turned more hawkish. Yesterday, it noted that upside risks to inflation have increased. The strength in unit labour costs is certainly one of them. But the Bank is also becoming increasingly worried about an unanchoring of inflation expectations, perhaps rattled by the mammoth 5.75% minimum wage hike unveiled on Friday. Yesterday’s statement omitted the sentence that “medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored”. And in his speech (at the Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Australian Summit), Lowe noted for the first time that inflation expectations are one of the key indicators the Bank is watching.

“That speech provided another strong hint that Lowe now thinks interest rates in Australia are too low. He noted that services inflation is proving persistent in the UK and the US. And he said that “It is noteworthy that interest rates are higher in the other English-speaking advanced economies than in Australia and are expected to go a little higher still.” The upshot is that the RBA isn’t done hiking interest rates yet and we expect 25bp rate hikes at each of its next two meetings,”

Thieliant said that aggressive monetary tightening will push the Australian economy into a mild recession in the second half of the year.

“The Australian consumer is already reeling under the weight of soaring interest payments and plunging real incomes. The 4.0% y/y fall in real disposable income last quarter was the largest since the early 1980s and the savings rate fell to a 15-year low of 3.7%. If the RBA hikes rates by as much as we anticipate, we estimate that rising interest payments will knock off nearly 3%-pts from disposable income.

“We suspect that continued monetary tightening will also snuff out the recent rebound in house prices, which would weigh on household wealth. Accordingly, we now expect consumer spending to fall across the second half of the year. And with dwellings investment set to weaken further as house prices decline yet again, GDP should fall across the second half of the year, too,”

The recent rate hike will mean mortgage borrowers have to tighten spending further as they have to find another $1,200 a month to service their home loan.

“We’re forecasting GDP growth of just 0.0% y/y by the end of this year, far below the RBA’s forecast of 1.2%. (See Chart 2.) However, with services inflation set to remain sticky, the Bank’s scope to respond to weaker activity with looser monetary policy will be constrained for a while yet. Accordingly, we’re sticking to our forecast that the Bank will only loosen policy by the second quarter of next year rather than by Q1 as most analysts anticipate.” Thieliant concluded.