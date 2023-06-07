Hills are alive with $850m project approval

DEVELOPER Ellipse Property Group has received approval from the Hills Shire Council for its $850 million master-planned community that will deliver 771 apartments to Sydney’s fast-growing north west.

Carrington Place, located at 36 Carrington Road in Castle Hill, is a 36 minute drive from the Sydney CBD and 16 minutes’ drive from Parramatta. It will comprise five eight-to-12-storey buildings, with residences to include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well larger, premium two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

The 3.2-hectare site – the largest residential project soon to come to market in Castle Hill – was bought by Ellipse Property back in April 2016.

The development is designed by a collaboration between architectural firms Tony Owen Partners and Stanisic Architects, and complement the curve of the Cattai Creek which runs along the western border of the development. The precinct will be home to over 20,000 sqm of outdoor recreational space and gardens, conceived by landscape architect, Site Image Landscape Architects.

It will feature a one-kilometre boardwalk running the length of the Cattai Creek connecting to Fred Caterson Reserve, a 58-hectare local reserve with picnic tables, children’s playgrounds, along with multiple sports facilities.

Ellipse Property will dedicate over 6,500 sqm of the Cattai Creek back to the community in the masterplan. It has also worked with Council on the revegetation management and landscaping of the Cattai Creek Masterplan spanning the Carrington Place site known locally as “The Green Belt”. The area is home to an array of wildlife, flora and fauna, in particular The Powerful Owl, the largest owl on the Australian continent.

The first stage of Carrington Place, Atrium, will comprise 151 apartments within one mid-rise eight-storey building that will be the gateway to the precinct.

“At Ellipse Property, we believe in creating more than just buildings; we strive to develop thriving communities. With Carrington Place, our goal is to foster a sense of belonging and connection among residents. We envision a place where neighbours become friends, where families create lasting memories, and where the community flourishes together,” said Ellipse Property founder Sam El Rihani.

Each tower within the development will achieve a minimum average 6-star NATHERS rating according to the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme.

Carrington Place is located directly opposite The Hills Showground Metro Station, providing connectivity to Sydney’s CBD, Chatswood, North Sydney, Macquarie Park and Norwest Business Park, with trains operating every four minutes in peak hour in each direction.

Construction is planned to commence in the September quarter, with stage one due for completion in Q3 2025. The entire five-stage precinct is due for completion in 2032.