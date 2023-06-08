QLD govt buyers more social homes

THE Queensland government has finalised the purchase of 52 new social homes, building on its record $3.9 billion investment into social and affordable housing.

The purchase of the 52 new social houses and units is now complete, with families and residents set to move in following the completion of minor upgrades.

Five dwellings in the Cairns, Scene Rim, Moreton Bay and Townsville LGAs are already tenanted.

“Across the country, housing pressures are having an impact, including in Queensland,” said Meaghan Scanlon, minister for housing.

“That’s why we’re taking action with a record investment in new social and affordable homes, but also looking at different ways to tackle the issue.”

There are 13 additional contracts for social homes set to be completed soon, with five contracts set for imminent finalisation and nine currently under construction and expected to be finalised in late November.

The purchase of the homes came after they were identified in consultation with Q-Shelter, in an effort to bring more homes online faster.

“Like many other industries, building new homes takes time so the purchase of these homes will help put a roof over the heads of vulnerable Queenslanders sooner,” added Scanlon.

“This is a better, faster outcome that will help vulnerable Queenslanders right across the state – not just in one location.”

The state government has invested $3.9 billion for social and affordable housing – the largest concentrated investment in Queensland’s history – to help deliver 13,000 homes.