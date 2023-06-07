Rising interest rates exacerbating housing and rental crisis

MORTGAGE holders were facing the worst housing affordability since September 2008 by the end of the March quarter – before the Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes last month and this week.

Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) data show that housing affordability, rental affordability and first home ownership declined over the first three months of 2023.

The proportion of income required to meet the average loan repayment across Australia increased to 44.9%, with the cash rate sitting at 3.6% at the end of the period.

REIA president Hayden Groves said the RBA’s successive rate increases are now “intensely apparent” in our housing affordability.

Affordability has declined in all states and territories except Tasmania and the Northern Territory. NSW, Victoria and South Australia had the worst housing affordability result this century with South Australia suffering the worst decline at 1.1 percentage points.

“To put this in perspective, nationally the average loan repayment increased to $4,537 over the March quarter, which is a whopping increase of 35.0% over the past 12 months. This will of course be starker in cities where it is more expensive to buy and bigger loans are needed to secure housing,” Groves said.

This week’s 0.25% rate hike to 4.1% – its highest level since 2012 – would add $76 to monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan, which would have jumped by $1,134 since April last year. More than 1.4 million Australians are now in mortgage risk, or 29.2% of mortgage holders.

RBA governor Philip Lowe suggested more hikes would be on the way with the RBA board “resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that”.

As well as increasing mortgage payments, Australians are dealing with stubbornly high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

The number of first home buyers decreased in all states and territories in the March quarter, down 17.9% quarter-on-quarter to 21,150, marking a 27.3% annual decrease.

“First home buyers now make up 31.4% of the owner occupier dwelling commitments, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points over the quarter and 0.2 percentage points over the year,” Groves said.

Victoria had the largest decline, at 24.1% and Tasmania had the smallest decline at 6.0%.

REIA data showed rental affordability increased by 0.5 percentage points to 23.0%, a “stark reminder” that it remains more affordable to rent that own property in Australia, “despite recent media attention that would suggest differently”.

Rental affordability declined in all states and territories, except in the Australian Capital Territory where it improved.

“This is the worse affordability result for renters since September 2022 however falls well short of the rental affordability crisis of the 2009 Global Financial Crisis where income to rent required exceeded 26%,” Groves said.

Victoria is the most affordable state to rent with rent to income required at 19%, and Tasmania the least affordable at 28.9%.

Groves said state and federal decision makers “would be wise to look at the evidence base” presented in the report, “not jump at shadows by looking at draconian and nonsensical measures like rent controls and rent caps as proposed by Adam Bandt”.

“Decision makers should focus on the task at hand to solve the current supply crisis by looking at policies to better use the homes we have already built; and building more houses.

The Greens on the weekend altered their demands for Labor’s $10 billion Housing Australian Future Fund, for which the government needs the Greens’ support in the upper house. Greens leader Bandt said his party would only allow it pass if the government applied a two-year rent freeze, committed to tackle rental stress, and put $2.5 billion per year towards the purchase of existing properties for social housing.