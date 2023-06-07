AND FINALLY

Good Fortune for JLL

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 1 Min Read

JLL has ranked in the top 200 of the on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, coming in at number 190.

The Fortune 500 list ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

“Around the world, JLL is committed to providing clients with outstanding real estate advice and solutions, combining industry leading talent, technology and data-driven insights,” said Christian Ulbrich, CEO at JLL.

“Our continued recognition as one of the top 200 companies in the Fortune 500 list reflects our resiliency and strong performance even during times of geopolitical challenge and economic volatility.”

JLL maintained its spot in the top 200 companies, but fell five places from 185 in 2022, after climbing from 184 in 2021.

