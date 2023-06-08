Gunn Agri picks up plum orchard

WARROO Orchard, the home of the Queen Garnet Plum, was snapped up by an investment platform managed by Gunn Agri in sale and leaseback deal with operators the Goodrich family.

The deal will see the continued production of the Queen Garnet Plum.

Colliers Agribusiness agents Rawdon Briggs and Phillip Kelly managed the sale on behalf of Bim Goodrich and The Goodrich Fruit Company Pty Ltd, which was inclusive of the 60-hectare plum orchard and, all facilities, operational plant, ongoing management and plant varietal rights and recently upgraded irrigation water access and systems, providing full water security.

Warroo Orchard, on Soldiers Settlement Road via the Stanthorpe-Inglewood Road about 66 kilometres west of Stanthorpe, first went to market through an expressions of interest process which closed early June in 2022. It received around 50 initial enquiries with interest from local, national and international investors, with 16 parties proceeding to further consideration resulting in two final bidders, Kelly said.

Ultimately, Wollemi Farms, which is an investment platform managed by Gunn Agri Partners, was the buyer.

“This deal offered a unique opportunity to be part of the expanding global ‘super food’ market through the established Good Rich Food Company,” Briggs said.