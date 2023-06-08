Challenging outlook dampen farmland returns

INCOME returns and capital growth across Australian farmland fell into negative territory in the March quarter, marking the lowest recorded returns in the sector since the Asian Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (ANREV) began tracking data in 2015.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, ANREV tracked income returns of -0.08% and capital growth of -1.87%, for a total return of -1.95% in the opening three months of 2023.

Since the Australia Farmland Index’s inception, from Q1 2015 to Q1 2023, returns have been 12.31% with contributions from income return of 5.78% and capital growth of 6.29%.

The last five years recorded a total annualised return of 11.71% comprising income return of 5.50% and capital growth of 5.97%, while in the last three years total annualised return was 9.35% comprising income return of 4.46% and capital growth of 4.73%.

The Index now constitutes 58 different farmland properties worth over $1.83 billion, of which 43% are permanent, or horticulture, and 57% are annual, or cropping and livestock,

Annual cropping and livestock enterprises maintained double-digit annualised performance in the year to the end of March, continuing to benefit from idyllic back-to-back seasonal conditions and relatively strong commodity prices.

“In general, farmers in these sectors have been able to pay down debt and recover losses from the prior drought periods to 2020. Traditional bank financiers have remarked on the current strength of farm balance sheets. To date there is little evidence of the impact of rising interest rates on the lending appetite for the agricultural industry, however, this cannot be discounted given some challenges in the current climate and commodity price outlook,” said participants Argyle Capital Partners.

Precision planting techniques, improved plant varieties, precision weed control, improved soil health and plant nutrition have all contributed to strong productivity gains in annual farmland enterprises, reflected in significant gains to dryland farm values over the past two years. Record livestock values had also promoted strong capital gains in grazing enterprises, however, cattle and sheep prices have recently declined by as much as 50% since their respective peaks in mid-2022 and mid-2021. Farm-gate dairy prices generally remain attractive, but recently published processor prices to open the 2023/24 season project a 10% decline for the year ahead.

Conversely, permanent cropping enterprises suffered a negative 12-month performance.

Several permanent cropping enterprises recently completed their annual harvests including almonds, wine grapes, table grapes and macadamias. Argyle Capital Partners said that in general, the 2022/23 growing season was “very challenging”.

“Cloudy, windy and very wet conditions during spring 2022 impacted flowering leading to lower fruit sets. Wet and cool conditions across early summer led to high disease pressure, further impacting fruit loads. Harvests were delayed and yields across many trees nut and vine crops were 20% to 40% lower than normal. Adding insult to injury, farm-gate prices for tree nuts and wine grapes were poor.”

After conditions that led to abundant rainfall across the Australian continent from mid-2020 to late-2022, the Bureau of Meteorology has just further lowered its outlook for median rainfall during June to August, upgrading its status from “El Niño watch” to “El Niño alert”, meaning there is a 70% chance of the weather even that brings warmer, drier conditions. There is now a low chance of achieving average rainfall across the majority of the continent in the coming few months due to combination of El Niño developing across the Pacific Ocean and a positive Indian Ocean dipole.

Partly as a result of that forecast, ABARES recently estimated the gross value of Australian farm production to decline by 14% in 2023/24 to AU$79 billion. The forecast also incorporates lower global commodity prices. While it represents a decline from an expected record 2022/23 result, it still be Australia’s fourth-highest gross value of farm production on record.

Australian farmland values maintained their rapid growth trajectory, lifting by 20% for a second consecutive year in 2022 on the back of high commodity prices, high rainfall and a sharp decline in transaction volumes, with more growth expected in 2023, although conditions are likely to make the buyer pool shallower.