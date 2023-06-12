APJ’s Talking Property with David Oudshoorn and Grace Wu

This latest episode of Australian Property Journal’s Talking Property is brought to you by MaxCap Group.
In this latest episode of Talking Property and in a first for the podcast, we are joined by two guests to get their different perspectives.
APJ’s Nelson Yap talks to David Oudshoorn, State Director NSW at MaxCap Group and Grace Wu, Managing Director, Bridgestone Projects.
- David and Grace give an overview from a financier and property developer’s perspective of what has happened in the past 12 months.
- Lessons and experience from MaxCap and Bridgestone.
- What are financiers looking for in a client?
- What are developers looking for when it comes to choosing a financier?
- Why did Bridgestone choose a Non-Bank Lender vs Bank? Grace says it is not always about the lowest cost financier.
- As a developer, Grace has been greatly influenced by Harry Triguboff, the founder of Meriton, but she has her own philosophy, and she shares why Bridgestone has been successful.
- In light of the recent MIT changes for build-to-rent, what is MaxCap’s view on how the sector will evolve? But there were no changes for the domestic players, what is Bridgestone’s view as a build-to-sell developer?
- Are there opportunities for build-to-rent operators to purchase dwellings or an entire apartment development from build-to-sell developers?
- A recent report by demographer Bernard Salt found Australia’s home ownership rate peaked at 73% in 1966 and has been declining since then. Despite this, home ownership remains the “Great Australian Dream”. What should policymakers and industry be looking at, to stall the decline and lift the rate in Australia?
- Finally, what is the outlook for the year ahead? What challenges and opportunities can financiers and developers identify?
- David talks about raising money to invest in real estate debt, is it more attractive than investing in real estate equity?
- Grace said there are opportunities for developers to reduce the financial costs for projects.
