AGENTS Cushman & Wakefield have announced the appointment of Mika Kania as director of the growing sustainability and ESG team in the Asia Pacific.

Kania will utilise her experience in corporate sustainability spans policy development, project management, consulting, and education and training in her new role, where she will support Cushman & Wakefield’s occupier and investor clients in achieving net-zero goals.

“Asia Pacific is a tremendously diverse region, and this diversity is reflected within the net-zero aspirations of the different markets. I’m excited to partner with global and regional clients to help them develop cohesive, practical strategies for achieving carbon reduction improvements across their portfolios,” said Kania.

Kania was crucial in the expansion of of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) across the Asia Pacific while working with the US Green Building Council in the United States.

She also worked with WeWork in Shanghai to implement sustainability initiatives and is joining Cushman & Wakefield from JLL.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s established facilities management expertise, coupled with its expanding ESG consultancy, makes us uniquely placed to advise on, implement and execute sustainability strategies both with, and on behalf of, our clients,” added Kania.

“I’m personally dedicated to helping businesses improve the environmental impact of their real estate and I’m excited to continue this mission with Cushman & Wakefield.”

Kania will be based in Hong Kong and report to Matt Clifford, head of sustainability & ESG at Cushman & Wakefield, Asia Pacific.

“I’m thrilled to have Mika join and strengthen our team. Her sustainability expertise across all aspects of property, and deep industry and commercial knowledge from the US and Asia will truly help us transform the industry,” said Clifford.

“Cushman & Wakefield is on a journey to be the leaders in sustainable real estate and Mika’s appointment will help accelerate the achievement of that goal.”