APJ’s On the Market

A PREVIEW of development site, social infrastructure, hotel and commercial property investment opportunities available across Australia.

Hotel & Hospitality

Inverell, NSW

The freehold going concern interest in the Imperial Hotel in northern NSW is up grabs.

The Imperial Hotel offering includes a public bar, bistro, commercial kitchen, 23 pub rooms, function space and gaming room with 10 highly valuable band 3 gaming entitlements.

The Hotel occupies a large brick building set upon a 2,063 sqm strategically located CBD corner allotment with over 46 metres of street frontage across both Byron and Otho Streets.

“This stately asset presents a clear upside play for an experienced operator, presenting all of the most desirable attributes sought by the most successful publicans; including the enormous centrally located land holdings, a main street location, high volume pedestrian traffic and the latest licence in Town,” said HTL’s Xavier Plunkett, who is marketing the property with Blake Edwards.

The Hotel enjoys limited local pub competition and with only two hotels offering gaming in an town of about 14,000. Gaming revenue of is about $1 million per annum coming from just 10 poker machines, the second-highest performing 10 machine pubs in regional NSW.

Edwards said the asset presents significant upside in the bar and food departments, with the current operator not operating the kitchen.

Expression of interest closes Thursday, 22nd June.

Social Infrastructure

Box Hill, VIC

An 836 sqm block in Melbourne’s fast-growing eastern suburb of Box Hill is on the market for the first time in 45 years.

528 Station Street has a 439 sqm purpose-built medical building occupied by Box Hill Medical Centre on commercial one zoned with 14 car parks, an 18.5-metre street frontage on Station Street, and a permit for five medical practitioners.

“With the flexibility to invest, occupy or develop the existing purpose-built medical suite, this asset will attract strong interest from owner occupiers on top of the investors and developers that will be attracted to the location,” said Leon Ma of Cushman & Wakefield, who is marketing the property with Jeff Ha and Karim Ford. It goes to auction on 22nd June at 12.30pm.

Box Hill’s population is projected to surge to approximately 77,500 residents by 2056 and employment in the Box Hill precinct to double.

Opposite 528 Station Street is the Sky Square development, which will deliver 72,000 sqm of commercial and residential space, featuring two 16-storey towers.

Office

Glen Iris, VIC

The off-market sale of 1601 Malvern Road is set to test the inner metropolitan office sector in a constrained market.

Located on a 2,700sqm Commercial 1 zoned corner site, the building has undergone an extensive refurbishment program and includes 3,700sqm of office space across three levels.

Tom Ryan and Scott Orchard from CBRE’s capital markets office team have been appointed by the private owner to manage the sale via transaction manager Charter Keck Cramer.

“The property offers some passing income from a new lease deal to RSEA Safety, setting the tone for the building’s new composition. It is perfect for an owner occupier or investor who can add further value through leasing and setting the desired tenancy profile for the long term,” said Orchard.

The refurbishment included a new foyer and amenities, end-of-trip facilities, lifts and new air conditioning throughout.

The building is conveniently located within walking distance to Gardiner Train Station and in close proximity to the Monash Freeway.

Retail

Abbotsford, VIC

A slim refurbished retail and residential building within the heart of Melbourne city fringe suburb Abbotsford offers an entry-level option for both owner-occupiers and investors.

The 249 Victoria Street property comprises a fully refurbished, two storey, 85 sqm, building on a 104 sqm commercial 1-zoned site, with nearly four metres frontage to Victoria Street and access to parking and/or loading via a right of way at the rear.

“The property presents as a great opportunity for owner-occupiers to live and work on East Melbourne’s doorstep, and for investors an opportunity to capitalise on the very strong demand for well-located city fringe property,” said Teska Carson’s George Takis, who is marketing the property with Michael Taylor.

The property will be auctioned on Thursday, 22nd June at 12pm.