Trio joins Knight Frank

Hannah Page
Hannah Page

KNIGHT Frank has made three new appointments to its South Sydney team in Alec Thomas, Alex Guilfoyle and Billy Smith.

The expansion to the team will see an increased coverage of the South Sydney market, with Thomas joining as Sales and Leasing Executive – Industrial Logistics, Guilfoyle as Senior Sales Executive – Investment Sales and Smith as Analyst – Investment Sales.

“These three new appointments bolster our already strong-performing team that was previously numbering six,” said Anthony Pirrottina, director and joint head of South Sydney at Knight Frank.

“All three bring different skillsets and past experience, which will benefit our office and the other team members, as well as our clients.”

Thomas was previously a Valuer at Acumentis, Guilfoyle was at Richardson and Wrench Commercial Eastern Suburbs and Smith is currently a professional athlete.

“Alec is focusing specifically on strata and industrial freehold sales and leasing in South Sydney. At present we don’t have a dedicated team member servicing this part of the market,” added Pirrottina.

“Alex joins the team working in Investment Sales in Sutherland Shire and the St George region, extending the reach of our Investment Sales team into a market we have previously not had a presence in.”

“Billy joins as an analyst supporting the team, working part time when he doesn’t have commitments within his career as a professional athlete.”

Demi Carigliano, director and joint head of South Sydney noted the appointments came as market activity picks up, with vendors beginning to adjust price expectations to meet the market.

“The next 12 months are expected to continue to be busy, particularly as we start to reach the end of the interest rate hiking cycle,” added Carigliano.

“Once investors start to feel that rates have peaked, we expect buyers will pile back into the market seeking to secure properties before the market moves back into a growth and recovery phase.”

