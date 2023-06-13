Homelessness rising at alarming rate in Victoria

VICTORIA is facing a homelessness crisis, with a 24% overall increase over the last five years and one in two areas experiencing growth of more than 20%.

According to recent analysis from Council to Homeless Persons (CHP), homelessness is soaring across Victoria, with multiple locations across the state seeing increases of more than 100%, when comparing census data from 2016 and 2021.

Homelessness has grown a shocking 435% in the Geelong and Surf Coast electorate of South Barwon over the last five years.

While more than doubling across Melton, with a reported 134% increase, followed by Eureka and Pakenham with a 113% increase, Cranbourne up 111%, Bendigo East up 107% and Oakleigh up 101%.

Falling just below this metric, Mildura was up 96%, Box Hill up 88%, Morwell up 85%, Yan Yean up 92%, Ashwood up 74%, Ivanhoe, Tarneit and Lowan up 72%.

While rounding out the top 20, Evelyn was up 67%, Croydon up 65%, Frankston up 64%, Eltham up 62% and Nepean up 58%.

By total volume of homeless individuals in Melbourne Metropolitan areas, Dandenong ranked first, followed by Oakleigh, Melbourne, Laverton and Footscray.

“This report underscores the urgent need for targeted, substantial investment in social housing and homelessness supports across Victoria,” said Deborah Di Natale, CEO at CHP.

“We are witnessing a clear and alarming escalation in homelessness in Victoria, highlighting a picture of stark inequality across both metropolitan and regional areas.”

With recent reports showing 640,000 Australian households are not seeing their housing needs met, CHP is urging the state government to commit to building at least 60,000 social housing properties over the next 10 years.

“This investment is not just necessary, it’s critical to stemming the tide of homelessness,” added Di Natale.

Additionally, CHP is calling on the Victorian government to directly target investment into homelessness supports, including Housing First programs.

With the 2023/24 Victorian Budget included $134 million to deliver access to housing and homelessness support not going far enough.

“We can’t stand by and watch as this crisis continues to unfold. It’s time to act decisively and make a commitment that will lead to real, lasting change,” concluded Di Natale.

“We’re hopeful the Victorian Government wants to address homelessness head-on.”