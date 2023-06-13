QLD budget doesn’t address housing crisis

THE Palaszczuk government will expand its social housing program by 500 homes to the tune of $322 million, but one property industry representative group challenged the budget figure, saying it did not adequately boost supply.

Announced as part of yesterday’s state budget, the initiative is part of a total $5 billion the government is investing for the delivery of social and affordable housing, and housing and homelessness supports, comprised of $3 billion to support the Housing and Homelessness Action Plan 2021-2025 and a $2 billion investment for the Housing Investment Fund.

The funding is in addition to the $3.9 billion that is going towards delivering 13,000 homes. The government also announced last week that it would spend $64.3 million purchasing and leasing emergency accommodation facilities in inner Brisbane.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government and budget are focused on “tackling the impacts of national cost-of-living and housing pressures”.

“We’re pulling every lever possible to ensure Queenslanders have a roof over their head.”

“We also know that thousands of people continue to move to Queensland and that is putting additional pressure on our housing markets up right across the state, even in regional Queensland,” she told reporters.

However, the REIQ said that Queenslanders struggling to get a foot on the property ladder or find sustainable shelter for their family would find “little hope” in the 2023-24 budget.

“For the past week, Queenslanders have been told to keep an eye on the budget for the answers they seek about housing relief,” said REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella.

“With today’s budget, their escalating cost-of-living demands have been tempered with some much-needed support, but the elephant in the room remains around how Queensland will adequately boost its housing supply.”

A report by researchers at the UNSW’s City Futures Research Centre found homelessness in Queensland surged by 22% between 2017 and 2022, and that 220,000 social and affordable dwellings would need to be constructed over the next two decades to meet demand.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said “what we’re seeing is housing pressures having an impact, including in Queensland”.

“That’s why this budget is locking in even more funding for social and affordable housing, and sees us continue our work with the private sector, community housing organisations, and financial institutions to build, buy or lease more homes for Queenslanders.”

The government will partner with the private sector as part of the social housing program. Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon more than 600 homes are under construction right now.

The state and federal governments have combined for $7 billion package for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic games. It includes the full demolition and rebuild of major stadium the Gabba, but was blasted the deal for its lack of social and affordable housing.

Yesterday’s budget includes a provision for $1.9 billion over four years to begin the delivery of venue infrastructure for the 2032 Games.

The budget also includes $28 million for the Immediate Housing Response Package in 2023-24 to provide emergency accommodation for families living in insecure and unsafe conditions and rental support to help people maintain tenancies; $13.9 million will go towards on-site support at three former retirement villages turned into emergency accommodation in Redlands, Toowoomba and Clayfield; and more than $128 million has been committed to housing outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples including dedicated funding to roll out the second First Nations Housing Action Plan and funding to deliver housing supply in Queensland’s 17 remote and discrete communities.

Elsewhere in the budget, more than $1 billion will be used to buy land for new schools, to expand the school halls program and for new general and specialist learning spaces.

Previously announced build-to-rent tax incentives were formalised.

Mercorella said it “particularly pleasing” to see the flexibility extended to ensure the developments are mixed use, “however questions remain around the compliance requirements and the definition of ‘affordable housing’.”

“We also note that the incentives provided to large institutional investors are at direct odds with the way small investors are treated. This puts the future drivers of housing supply at risk if a majority of resources are directed towards build-to-rent projects.”