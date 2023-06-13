Education institutions lead office demand in Adelaide

ADELAIDE’S office market has seen an uptick in enquiries over the first half of the year, which are expected to carry on throughout rest of 2023.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate market’s influx of enquiries has been particularly prominent for vacancies below 500sqm, with a focus on speculative fitouts or high-quality full fitouts.

“Adelaide’s commercial real estate sector has responded to this demand by offering flexible and tailored solutions, ensuring that businesses can swiftly establish their operations while maintaining high standards of quality,” said Adam Hartley, director and head of office leasing at Cushman & Wakefield, South Australia.

“In addition to the growing interest from businesses, there has been a notable increase in demand for 9B certified properties in Adelaide’s education sector. As students return to their studies from overseas following the pandemic, the need for education-certified properties has surged”.

Hartley noted the opportunity this heightened demand creates for lower-grade assets to meet the requirements of education institutions within Adelaide.

With tenant requirements in the sector allowing for a diverse range of opportunities, with needs typically ranging between 150sqm to 1,500sqm.

With positive growth in the Adelaide office market, Cushman & Wakefield recently expanded expanded its office leasing team, appointing Miah Melvill as executive- office leasing and Mel Obst as team coordinator.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miah and Mel to our team. Their addition reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise in the Adelaide market,” added Hartley.

“As the market continues to evolve, we are confident that our expanded team will excel in meeting the demands of both businesses and educational institutions seeking quality office spaces in Adelaide.”

This follows declines to the Adelaide CBD vacancy rate to 16.1% over the first quarter of 2023, indicating strong levels of occupier demand as the CBD’s office market footprint is set to grow by 6.9% this year.