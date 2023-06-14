73 owners band together for major windfall

SEVENTY-three private owners have banded together to sell Sydney’s Potts Point Central Apartment Hotel, with price expectations of circa $35 million.

Located at 15 Springfield Avenue in the buzzing city fringe locale, the hotel has been listed for sale as an in-one-line, strata-titled hotel, which is available with vacant possession.

CBRE’ Tom Gibson, Harry George and Angus Windred are managing the sale via an expression of interest Campaign closing 13th July.

The four-star hotel comprises 70 serviced apartments, averaging 23 sqm, a ground floor food and beverage outlet and a rooftop public amenity with CBD views, and is serviced by Kings Cross train station.

“This is an opportunity to acquire a strategic foothold in Sydney – one of Asia Pacific’s most sought-after and tightly held hotel investment markets,” Gibson said.

“Given that the hotel is offered with vacant possession, the incoming purchaser is afforded the flexibility of either partnering with one of the leading hotel managers that have expressed interest to operate it, or to alternatively run the hotel under their own positioning.”

George said that given the tight residential rental market in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, there is also an opportunity to convert Sydney Potts Point Central Apartment Hotel into luxury residences to take advantage of the area’s forecast 30% rental growth over the next five years.

CBRE has amalgamated approximately 150 strata lots across five buildings in the CBD and city fringe in the past 24 months. This includes 104-118 Clarence Street, which forms part of Justin Hemmes’ Merivale development site that was acquired last year for $200 million.

CBRE has forecast hotel deals will top $2 billion this year, after $2.14 billion changes hands in 2022.