APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure, development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Brookfield, VIC

An investor has paid $7.75 million for the Genesis Health and Fitness Centre in Melbourne’s outer west.

This 15-21 Coburns Road property is on a 5,916 sqm corner site and includes a 2,220 sqm purpose-built leisure centre, leased to Belgravia (Genesis) for 12 years commencing from July 2015, with options for two further six-year terms.

The leisure centre facilities include weight training rooms, several exercise studios incorporating cycling, cardio and exercise areas plus a 25-metre indoor swimming pool.

Selling agent Justin Kramersh of Burgess Rawson said the deal demonstrates continued confidence in the health and wellness sector with investor demand for this asset class remaining strong.

Burgess Rawson has recently listed for sale the adjacent property leased to Greenfield Early Learning Centre at 120 Brooklyn Road. The centre has a new 15-year net lease to Greenfield ELC with options for two further 10-year terms returning $339,255.

Essendon, VIC

1120 Mount Alexander Road has been leased in a long-term deal to Multinational Mexican fast-food chain Zambrero.

Located in the Mount Alexander Road shopping and lifestyle village in Essendon, the 99sqm space with wide retail frontage is part of the former Brad Teal Real Estate building.

Franklin Gikas and Ervin Niyaz from Fitzroys negotiated the 7+5-year lease at $65,000 per annum plus outgoings, on behalf a private investor.

The building was recently renovated into two tenancies, with a florist occupying the other space.

The property experiences constant foot traffic and neighbours national tenants including Coles, Flight Centre, Subway, Domino’s and Ferguson Plarre.

Additionally it offer access via major arterial roads and public transport including the Route 59 tram and bus routes.

Social Infrastructure

Mulgrave, VIC

The McKinley Medical Centre in Melbourne’s south east has sold to a local investor for $3.6 million, on a yield of 5.25%, ending 35 years of ownership by a local doctor.

JLL healthcare and life sciences team ran the expressions of interest campaign that saw 119 enquiries and 16 offers across the first and second round processes.

“Healthcare real estate continues to attract a strong premium in the market, with private, offshore, and institutional capital looking for new investment opportunities. The strength of the covenants, length of tenure and the essential service nature of the operators are seeing new investors attracted to this asset class” JLL’s Mark Stafford said.

JLL’s healthcare and life sciences team has transacted give medical centre investments across Melbourne in the past six months at an average return of 5.29%.

Development & Land

Turramurra, NSW

Lanevic Pty Ltd has paid $2.347 million for a 995 sqm development site at 3 Lamond Drive, Turramurra on Sydney’s Upper North Shore with DA approval for a three-storey boutique 12-apartment development.

The Lamond Drive project would have 846 sqm of gross floor area.

Anthony Pirrottina, Demi Carigliano and Harrison Burcher of Knight Frank negotiated the mortgagee sale.