WA infrastructure fund paves the way for over 650 units

THE first round of funding from the Western Australian government’s $80 million Infrastructure Development Fund has helped deliver 653 apartments across 12 projects.

The Infrastructure Development Fund was established to help tackle the costs of connecting essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and sewerage to housing developments, with funding paid directly to the infrastructure provider.

“We have had a fantastic response to the $80 million Infrastructure Development Fund, with applicants seeking funding for a diverse range of housing developments, in both Perth and the regions,” said Rita Saffioti, deputy premier.

“This first release of funding will help unlock the development of 653 apartments in established Perth suburbs, signalling the start of a pipeline of medium and high-density housing projects which will provide greater housing choice and create vibrant, well-connected urban communities.”

Successful applicants to the fund receive a rebate of $10,000 for each apartment in a multiple-dwelling complex.

“Supporting new medium and high-density housing development will promote urban consolidation, housing diversity and activation in priority infill locations,” added Saffioti.

The fund opened for applications in March 2023, with funding available for metropolitan and regional housing projects across three program streams.

The first round included a total of $6.53 million in funding, delivered to assist apartment projects in Burswood, Cannington, Como, Maylands, Mount Pleasant, Nedlands, North Fremantle, West Leederville, West Perth and Woodlands.

“This initial funding release of $6.53 million – through the targeted apartment rebate – will help twelve applicants to get on with delivering these projects, which are crucial in bringing new housing to the market as quickly as possible,” said John Carey, planning minister.

“We have allocated $40 million in funding to metropolitan projects to help remove some of the barriers that hinder progression of medium and high-density development in Perth’s established suburbs.”

Funding was allocated equally, with $40 million available for Perth developments in priority infill areas including METRONET station precincts and Housing Diversity Pipeline sites and $40 million available for worker accommodation opportunities in regional areas.

Applications to the fund are open until 6 September 2024, or until funds are exhausted.