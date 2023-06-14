AND FINALLY

Burns takes the helm at GDI

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers

STEPHEN Burns, who stepped in as interim managing director and CEO of GDI Property Group following the sudden exit of Steve Gillard, has been awarded the post permanently.

ASX-listed GDI’s long‐standing managing director and CEO, Steve Gillard, resigned from his post in March for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Burns, a GDI director, took on the job.

“We are delighted to have a person with Stephen’s experience, credentials, industry knowledge and track record to lead GDI through its next phase of growth,” said GDI chairman Gina Anderson.

“Stephen has made an excellent contribution to GDI as a non‐executive director over many years, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him as the leader of GDI’s management team.”

