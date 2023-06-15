REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUSTS & FUNDS

Abacus equity raising for storage fund

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 2 Min Read

ABACUS (ASX:ABP) is launching a $225 million pro rata equity rise as part of the proposed de-stapling of its circa $3 billion in self storage assets to create Abacus Storage King.

The institutional and retail offer will be underwritten at a floor price of $1.41 per Abacus Storage King (ASK) security, representing a 10.2% discount of ASK’s NTA of $1.57.

Calculator Australia, Abacus’s largest shareholder, has already committed to approximately 57.8 million securities of its entitlement, resulting in holding a director interest of around 40% in ASK after the offer.

The balance of the offer—$144 million at the floor price—will be underwritten by Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

The equity raising will help Abacus strengthen the balance sheet of Abacus Storage King and pay outstanding debt.

This in addition to helping fund further portfolio growth, including through further acquisitions and the construction of new self storage facilities.

As well as funding operating platform enhancement opportunities and the transaction costs associated with the offer.

Pending the completion of the proposed de-stapling and equity raising, ASK forecasts a FFO per security of 6.3 cents and a distribution of 6.0 cents per security.

Abacus Property Group expects the gearing of ASK at completion of Offer to be approximately 26.7%, within its targeted range of 25% to 35%.

Abacus fully acquired Storage King back in late-2020, buying out the remaining 75% interest in a $50 million deal. With the group acquiring $600 million of investments in the sectors over a six month period ending February 2023.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Include affordable housing and get faster approval
Next Article Dexus sells suburban office for a premium

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage
100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP
100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP
APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu
APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu
Rents continue double-digit growth
Rents continue double-digit growth
RBA hike rates to 11-year high
RBA hike rates to 11-year high
View more stories
Housing costs skyrocket, 140 years to pay off your mortgage 100K AUSSIES ACHIEVE HOME OWNERSHIP APJ’S TALKING PROPERTY WITH  David Oudshoorn & Grace Wu Rents continue double-digit growth RBA hike rates to 11-year high
Lost your password?