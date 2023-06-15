Listings bounce back in the lead up to winter

WHILE May saw a rebound in market activity, the Autumn selling season remained more subdued than 2022 levels.

According to REA Group’s PropTrack Listings Report May 2023, new listings were up 18.7% for the month of May but were down 16.8% from the same time last year.

“Activity in property markets bounced back across the country after the slower month in April, when public holidays affected property market activity,” said Angus Moore, report author and economist at PropTrack.

“With the autumn selling season now behind us, market activity is likely to be a little slower over the next few months during the typically quieter winter period, before picking up again for spring.

There was also an increase in total properties listed for sale in May, compared to April, with the 2.2% monthly bump providing buyers with greater choice.

This also reflected an increase in the total number of properties for sale compared to the same time in 2022, up 3.3% and 10% up on the typical volumes in the latter half of 2021.

“While selling conditions are softer than a year ago, and activity has slowed, market conditions have improved from late 2022,” added Moore.

New listings were up 20.5% for the capital cities in May, though were down 19.2% compared to the same month last year.

The nation’s two largest capitals saw fewer new listings in May 2023 than in the previous year, with Sydney down 17.5% and Melbourne down 19%.

While Hobart remained one of the more the active capital city property markets, new listings were still down 6.6% annually.

New listings were up 16.1% month-on-month in Australia’s regional areas, while the market also saw a decline compared to the same time in 2022, with a 12.6% year-on-year fall.

“The fundamentals of housing demand remain strong. Unemployment has remained close to multi-decade lows for much of 2022 and into 2023,” said Moore.

“Wages growth, while running slower than inflation, has started to pick up, and there are signs inflation is starting to subside. International migration has also resumed, which will further add to housing demand, and rental markets are extremely tight across the country.”