Govt terminates Russian embassy lease

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Russian Federation Embassy in Griffiths

THE Australian government pushed through special legislation yesterday to cancel Russia’s lease over a site near Parliament House that was set to become a new embassy, considering it a national security concern.

Amid heightened tensions between the nations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia sued Australia last year after the cancellation of Moscow’s lease on the Canberra site, and the federal court ruled in favour of Russia government at the end of May, finding the termination was “invalid and of no effect”.

“The government has received very clear security advice as to the risk presented by a new Russian presence so close to Parliament House,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said yesterday.

“We are acting quickly to ensure the lease site does not become a formal diplomatic presence.”

The legislation cancelling the lease was supported by the Coalition, whose leadership was briefed by Albanese and security agencies on Wednesday night, while crossbenchers in the House and the Senate and Chief Minister of the ACT, Andrew Barr were briefed on Thursday.

Clare O’Neil, Minister for Home Affairs, said the principal problem with the proposed second Russian Embassy in Canberra is its location.

“This location sits directly adjacent to Parliament House. The government has received clear national security advice that this would be a threat to our national security, and that is why the government is acting decisively today to bring this longstanding matter to a close.”

Russia paid $2.75 million for lease rights to the site at the end of 2008 with plans to develop a new embassy and agreed to complete construction within three years. Building approvals were granted in both March and September of 2011, but stage one works – a consular building – were only finished in January last year, after a spend of US$5.5 million.

Enforcing a “use it or lose it” policy, the National Capital Authority cancelled the lease and gave Russia 20 days to clear the site, which was challenged by the Russians.

