Regis offload Perth retirement village and pays down debt

ASX-listed Regis Healthcare is selling the Hollywood retirement village and vacant land in Perth’s Nedlands to Hesperia for $53 million, giving Adrian Fini and Ben Lisle’s development group control of 55,500 sqm of inner city land. Hollywood Village has 84 partially occupied independent living units and vacant land with development approvals. “We will continue to […]
