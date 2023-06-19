HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Famous Brewhouse to test investors thirst

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

THE iconic Queenscliff Brewhouse is up for grabs, offering investors a secure income stream and boundless future value-add opportunities. The 145-year-old hotel sits on a significant corner landholding with frontages to Gellibrand and Symonds Streets, in the popular Queenscliff township, located on the Bellarine Peninsula around 35 minutes out from Geelong. Andrew Lewis, Ned Tansey […]

