Cmlth govt snaps up 1,100ha site for new intermodal terminal

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 4 Min Read

THE Australian government-owned National Intermodal Corporation has sealed the deal to buy a 1,100-hectare site at Beveridge, in Melbourne’s northern growth corridor, that will become a new multi-billion dollar intermodal terminal connecting to the Inland Rail. The Inland Rail Review in April endorsed the Beveridge site as the southern end-point of Inland Rail, and as […]

