ISPT unveils new leadership

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 3 Min Read

AFTER a period of restructuring, industry superannuation fund-backed property investor ISPT has announced its reshaped executive leadership team (ELT) including three new appointments and one major promotion. New team members at ISPT include Matthew Brown as group executive, head of funds management; William Walker, chief investment and development officer; and Amanda Steele as group executive, […]

