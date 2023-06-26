ADCO to deliver East Perth social housing

AUSTRALIAN-owned construction firm ADCO have been appointed to deliver the $70 million East Perth Common Ground project. The East Perth Common Ground is part of the state and federal governments’ jointly funded Homelessness Housing Projects commitment to provide housing and support services to vulnerable people. "Today marks a significant milestone for the East Perth Common […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.