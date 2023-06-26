PCA appoints ACT director

SHANE Martin has been appointed as the Property Council of Australia’s Australian Capital Territory and Capital Region executive director.

Martin has held the role of national government relations manager with the Property Council since 2022.

“It is a privilege to be working with this distinguished Division Council and leading the division on behalf of an industry that creates great communities, supports so many jobs and drives economic growth in our region,” said Martin.

“From boosting housing supply to a fit-for purpose planning system and improvements in investment settings, I look forward to working with the ACT Government, the Legislative Assembly and elected representatives in surrounding regions to help our industry improve the liveability of the ACT and region.”

Martin had previously worked in various government relations and consulting roles and held several positions in the South Australian Government.

“Shane has excelled in his current role. I am keen for him to continue his great work for our industry as ACT and Capital Region Executive Director,” said Mike Zorbas, chief executive of the Property Council.

“Shane’s strategic capacity, integrity and strong connections will serve our terrific ACT Division well. My thanks to current Acting Executive Director Ross Grove whose characteristic insight and deft advocacy skills have been put to good use in the role since November.”

The Council has also formally welcomed Phil O’Brien as ACT Division president and thanked past President Arabella Rohde for her two terms in the position.

“Improving planning and affordability are essential if the ACT and capital region are to thrive,” said O’Brien who is also the general manager for Amalgamated Property Group.

“Shane will be a strong voice for our industry, champion good public policy and help our members shape a better city and surrounding communities.”

Martin will commence in his new role from 27 June.