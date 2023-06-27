CBRE promotes Adelaide star performer

CBRE has promoted Harry Einarson to head the firm’s retail and metropolitan investments businesses in South Australia.

Einarson has led the metropolitan investments team for the past five years.

“Harry has a proven track record of providing exceptional client outcomes as well as the ability to grow and enhance team performance. We are delighted to see Harry advance into this important role and look forward to him leading the expansion of our investment market service offering,” CBRE’s senior managing director, South Australia, Alistair Laycock said.

Einarson said, “While 2023 has had its challenges, we are seeing why Adelaide was so popular over the past few years following COVID lockdowns”.

“Our market has a high proportion of private owners, who are still actively in the market to secure real estate underpinned by good fundamentals. A large number of our current active buyers are either owner occupiers looking to secure their long-term future or value add investors seeking hands-on opportunities.”