Climate AM not sweet on sugar cane, but nuts for macadamia

Staff Writers
SPECIALIST natural capital manager Climate Asset Management has acquired 1,800 hectares of sugar cane farmland in Queensland that it will transform into macadamia orchards. The acquisition is the third large-scale land transformation project acquired by Climate Asset Management’s Natural Capital Fund, and the first in Australia. Climate Asset Management will work with local operator Macadamia […]

