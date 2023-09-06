Accor recognition for sustainable tourism

FOUR of Accor’s hotels in Queensland have been Sustainable Tourism Certified by Ecotourism Australia, after the properties demonstrated a commitment to sustainable practices. Accor, Australia and New Zealand’s largest hotel operator, announced the certified hotels include Sofitel Brisbane Central, ibis Styles Brisbane Elizabeth Street, Novotel Brisbane South Bank, and Pullman & Mercure Brisbane King George […]
Thank you for reading...
Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.