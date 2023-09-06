SUSTAINABILITY

Brisbane’s $800m office tower secure world-first green rating

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 3 Min Read
L to R: James Mackinnon, M&G Real Estate; Amy Menere, Mirvac; Councillor Adam Alan, Brisbane City Council; Davina Rooney, GBCA; Simon Healy, Mirvac; Cris Johansen, Mirvac; Henry Parker, M&G Real Estate and Adrian Zanetti, Suncorp

BRISBANE’S $800 million Heritage Lanes building and precinct is the first in the world to achieve a 6 Star Green Star Buildings certified rating, a new world-leading sustainability benchmark from the Green Building Council of Australia. Jointly owned by Mirvac and M&G Real Estate, the 35-level storey tower comprises over 60,000 sqm of space and […]

Thank you for reading...

Log in or subscribe to Australian Property Journal (starting at $5.50 a week) to continue reading this story and other latest news.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Accor recognition for sustainable tourism
Next Article New affordable housing for women impacted by family violence

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold
Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest
Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest
Social housing boost in regional Vic
Social housing boost in regional Vic
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
“Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
View more stories
Lowe’s final RBA meeting keep rates on hold Business confidence rebound but property industry weakest Social housing boost in regional Vic Almost 30pc of home borrowers at risk of mortgage stress “Life’s about putting back”, property legend Max Beck rides
Lost your password?